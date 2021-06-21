As the 21 June ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are the Crawley areas where Covid infections rose - and fell - in the second week of June
England’s Covid restrictions are now expected to be in place until 19 July.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 11:50 am
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 8 out of 13 still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.
Crawley recorded 60 cases in the seven days to 15 June, a rate of 53.4 per 100,000 people.
As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 08 and 15 June.
Below are also the neighbourhoods that had no changes or no cases at all.
