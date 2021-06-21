Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 8 out of 13 still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.

Crawley recorded 60 cases in the seven days to 15 June, a rate of 53.4 per 100,000 people.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 08 and 15 June.

Below are also the neighbourhoods that had no changes or no cases at all.

Pound Hill has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 167%, from 33.6 to 89.6.

Manor Royal and Northgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 133%, from 26.4 to 61.6.

Bewbush has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 100%, from 39 to 78.1.

Maidenbower West and Furnace Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 100%, from 43.5 to 86.9.