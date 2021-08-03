Coronavirus cases in Crawley increase by 31, official figures show

A total of 10,269 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, up from 10,238 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 9,135 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,191.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 21,466 over the period, to 5,923,820.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 203 people had died in the area by Tuesday – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,459 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 61,865 people had received both jabs by Monday – 63 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73 per cent of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.