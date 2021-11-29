Covid-19 booster jabs: Sussex figures revealed

As we head towards the winter months there is a national push for people to get their booster/third covid jab.

Not everyone who has received a second dose is eligible for a booster/third dose. You’re eligible if you were vaccinated in Phase 1 of the vaccination programme and received your second dose at least six months ago.

Now data from NHS England has been revealed to show how many people have had their booster jab in areas across the UK, looking at the percentage of residents aged 50+ and 16+ who have had the booster vaccine.

Booster jabs in Sussex

Horsham had the biggest uptake for Sussex across both age groups, with Adur coming second for both age groups. Mid Sussex came third for the 50+ age group, and Chichester came third for the 16+ age group.

Hastings had the lowest figures for both age groups.

Percentage of 50+ who have had the booster, from highest to lowest:

1st - Horsham = 64

2nd - Adur = 61

3rd - Mid Sussex = 58

4th - Chichester = 56

5th - Eastbourne = 54

6th - Crawley = 53

7th - Lewes = 52

8th - Rother = 50

9th - Worthing = 49

9th - Arun = 49

10th - Wealden = 48

11th - Hastings = 36

Percentage of 16+ who have had the booster, from highest to lowest:

1st - Horsham = 40

2nd - Adur = 38

3rd - Chichester = 37

4th - Rother = 35

5th - Mid Sussex = 34

6th - Eastbourne = 33

7th - Lewes = 32

7th - Arun = 32

8th - Wealden = 31

9th - Worthing = 30

10th - Crawley = 26