Covid-19 in Crawley: How many cases, vaccinations and deaths have there been?

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 3:29 pm
Cases

In the latest week (28 May-3 Jun) there have been 24 cases per 100,000 people. The average area in England had 24.

There have been 27 cases in the latest week (28 May-3 Jun) which is +14 compared with the previous week.

There have been 8,050 total cases to 7 June in Crawley

Deaths

And registered to May 21, there have been 218 coronavirus-related deaths.

Vaccinations

67% of adults in Crawley have had the first dose of the vaccine to 6 Jun and 44% have had the second dose.

