Covid-19 vaccination walk in sessions in Crawley this weekend

Across our communities, people dropped in at pop up vaccination sessions over the weekend which saw more than 2,000 doses being given to locals in Sussex, on top of the 20,000 jabs administered at the larger vaccination centres and pharmacies.

Overall, 2.12 million vaccinations have been given to date across Sussex and from that 1.2 million people have been vaccinated.

In Crawley more than 139,000 vaccines have been given to local residents.

Walk-in sessions are taking place in Crawley this week for second doses of AstraZeneca for over 40s and for anyone over 18 who need to receive a first or second dose. Picture by PA Wire/PA Images

In the six months of the vaccination programme, 76 per cent of people in Crawley have had their first dose, and 55.5 per cent have now also had their second.

However with just three weeks until the government target to have offered the first vaccination to every adult, the NHS is working hard to continue the roll out vaccines for residents across the town.

Walk-in sessions are taking place in Crawley this week for second doses of AstraZeneca for over 40s and for anyone over 18 who need to receive a first or second dose – see full details below:

Thursday, July 1, 9am – 1pm

Crawley, Crawley Chemists, Saxonbrook Medical

For 40+ only, AstraZeneca second doses (after eight weeks)

Saturday, July 3, 8:30am – 1pm

Crawley, Apple Tree Centre Hindu Temple

For all adults first and second doses (second dose after eight weeks) (Pfizer)

Getting a vaccination is easy, you don’t need an appointment and you can attend alongside friends and family.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination programme said: “The walk in vaccinations sessions have proven to be a huge success so far, with thousands of vaccines being given on board buses, ambulances and at pop-up clinics across Sussex.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine to our communities as quickly as we can but we know that there are still people who want a vaccination and are yet to come forward or are now due a second dose which is vital to ensure maximum protection.

“We hope these pop up sessions will encourage more people to receive their vaccinations; you don’t need an appointment, just turn up – it really is that easy to get this vital protection.”