The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is set to announce today (Monday, November 29) if it will back an expansion of the Covid booster scheme.

After nine cases of the Omicron variant have been found in the UK so far, the Government is setting out measures to contain it.

The JCVI only advises the government and the final decision on measures lies with the politicians - but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he intends to wait for the recommendations from the scientific experts who make up the JVCI.

Who is eligible for a booster jab?

Not everyone who has received a second dose of the vaccine is eligible for a booster or 3rd dose.

Individuals are eligible for a booster dose if they were vaccinated in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and received their second dose at least six months ago.

This includes: residents of older adult care homes, frontline health and social care workers, all adults aged 50 and over, all adults aged 16-49 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, adult carers, and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

Individuals who are severely immunosuppressed are being offered a third primary dose, which differs from a booster dose.

How many people have received a booster/third dose in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex?

Here are the statistics on booster jabs for Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex (Covers the period December 8, 2020 to November 21, 2021).

Crawley: 50+ population - 35,773; 16+ population - 87,499.

16+ to have received boosters/3rd dose - 22,766; Number of 16+ still not had a booster/3rd dose - 64,733 (26%).

50+ to have received boosters/3rd dose - 18.810; Number of 50+ to have received a booster/3rd dose - 16,963 (53%).

Number of 50+ still not had booster/3rd dose - 16,963

Crawley ranks seventh (the lowest) in West Sussex for greatest % of 16+ given booster/3rd dose and 52nd in the South East.

Horsham: 50+ population - 65,280; 16+ population - 119,117.

16+ to have received boosters/3rd dose - 47,853; Number of 16+ still not had a booster/3rd dose - 71,282 (40%).

50+ to have received boosters/3rd dose - 41,982; Number of 50+ to have received a booster/3rd dose - 23,298 (64%).

Number of 50+ still not had booster/3rd dose - 23,298

Horsham ranks highest in West Sussex and the South East for greatest % of 16+ given booster/3rd dose.

Mid Sussex: 50+ population - 62,377; 16+ population - 122,241.

16+ to have received boosters/3rd dose - 41,683; Number of 16+ still not had a booster/3rd dose - 80,558 (34%).

50+ to have received boosters/3rd dose - 36,174; Number of 50+ to have received a booster/3rd dose - 26,203 (58%).

Number of 50+ still not had booster/3rd dose - 16,963