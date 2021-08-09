Covid cases in Crawley increase by 167, official figures show

A total of 10,608 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, up from 10,441 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 9,432 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,415.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 80,220 over the period, to 6,094,243.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 203 people had died in the area by Monday – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 17,497 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 63,235 people had received both jabs by Sunday – 65 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 74 per cent of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.