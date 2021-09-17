A total of 12,492 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 17 (Friday), up from 12,458 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 11,107 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,147.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 32,292 over the period, to 7,371,301.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 207 people had died in the area by September 17 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,875 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,256 people had received both jabs by September 16 (Thursday) – 72 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.