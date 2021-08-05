Covid cases in Crawley increase by 45, official figures show

A total of 10,376 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, up from 10,331 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 9,225 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,240.

The dashboard has now been updated to use the latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 29,825 over the period, to 5,982,581.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 203 people had died in the area by Thursday – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 17,477 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 62,260 people had received both jabs by Wednesday – 64 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73 per cent of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

This figure has been revised following the removal of a small number of people vaccinated in Wales, which had been included in the daily vaccination total for England since July 27.