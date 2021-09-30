Covid cases in Crawley increase, official figures show

A total of 13,177 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 30 (Thursday), up from 13,105 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 11,716 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,754.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,742 over the period, to 7,807,036.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 208 people had died in the area by September 30 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,006 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,793 people had received both jabs by September 29 (Wednesday) – 73 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.