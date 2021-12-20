Covid in Crawley: are we in a better or worse situation than last Christmas?

However, the country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the number of deaths and hospitalisations, although cases are surging across the country, including in Crawley.

Based on analysis of UK Government data we reveal how the pandemic has changed in Crawley over the last year.

The country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The analysis covers the time period 13 December 2020 to 13 December 2021.

How many positive cases are there in Crawley?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Crawley than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) Crawley recorded 133, 291% more than on the same day last year when 34 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Crawley?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Crawley.

Last year Crawley recorded a total of 86 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 222 - 136 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 158.1% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Crawley.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has stayed the same with 1.8 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Crawley in both years.

Death rates are based on a seven day rolling average.

How many people are in hospital in Sussex?

Hospital cases have also changed across Sussex in the past year.

Last year on 14 December at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust there were 67 people in hospital and two people on mechanical ventilation beds, while this year there are 22 hospital cases and one people on mechanical ventilation beds. This represents a 67.2% drop in hospital cases and a -50% change in MV beds.

Last year on 14 December at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust there were 43 people in hospital and no people on mechanical ventilation beds, while this year there are 5 hospital cases and noone on mechanical ventilation beds. This represents a -88.4% drop in hospital cases.

Last year on 14 December at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust there were 22 people in hospital and no people on mechanical ventilation beds, while this year there are 4 hospital cases and noone on mechanical ventilation beds. This represents a -81.8% drop in hospital cases.