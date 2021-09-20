Covid in Crawley: areas where infections fell the most in recent weeks

Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases fell in 10 out of the town’s 13 neighbourhoods between August 31 and September 14.
Below are the statistics for each of the 13 neighbourhoods.
1. Ifield and Gossops Green
Ifield and Gossops Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 48%, from 283.1 per 100,000 cases to per 100,000 to 146.8 between August 31 and September 14
2. Bewbush
Bewbush has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 44%, from 237.2 per 100,000 cases to per 100,000 to 131.8 between August 31 and September 14
3. Ewhurst and West Green
Ewhurst and West Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 36%, from 327.9 per 100,000 cases to per 100,000 to 210.8 between August 31 and September 14
4. Maidenbower East and Worth
Maidenbower East and Worth has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 33%, from 234 per 100,000 cases to per 100,000 to 156 between August 31 and September 14