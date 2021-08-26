Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.

Much of Crawley is seeing a decrease in infection, however.

Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases fell in 10 out of the town’s 13 neighbourhoods in the week to 20 August/22 August.

But no neighbourhoods saw fewer than three cases in the latest week.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases fell the most in the seven days to 7 August.

Undefined: readMore

1. Pound Hill Pound Hill, in Crawley, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 52.38%, from 470.2 per 100,000 per 100,000 to 223.9 Photo Sales

2. Southgate Southgate, in Crawley, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 41.40%, from 314 per 100,000 per 100,000 to 184 Photo Sales

3. Broadfield West Broadfield West, in Crawley, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 38.86%, from 223.1 per 100,000 per 100,000 to 136.4 Photo Sales

4. Ifield and Gossops Green Ifield and Gossops Green, in Crawley, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 36.68%, from 364.5 per 100,000 per 100,000 to 230.8 Photo Sales