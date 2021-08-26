Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.
Much of Crawley is seeing a decrease in infection, however.
Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases fell in 10 out of the town’s 13 neighbourhoods in the week to 20 August/22 August.
But no neighbourhoods saw fewer than three cases in the latest week.
The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.
Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases fell the most in the seven days to 7 August.