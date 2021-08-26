Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases fell in 10 out of the town’s 13 neighbourhoods in the week to 20 August/22 August.

Covid in Crawley: areas where infections fell the most in the last week despite warnings of Autumn wave

Weekly coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the UK, with the rolling seven-day average rising for eight consecutive days to 339.3 per 100,000 people.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 12:26 pm

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.

Much of Crawley is seeing a decrease in infection, however.

Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases fell in 10 out of the town’s 13 neighbourhoods in the week to 20 August/22 August.

But no neighbourhoods saw fewer than three cases in the latest week.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases fell the most in the seven days to 7 August.

Undefined: readMore

1. Pound Hill

Pound Hill, in Crawley, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 52.38%, from 470.2 per 100,000 per 100,000 to 223.9

Photo Sales

2. Southgate

Southgate, in Crawley, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 41.40%, from 314 per 100,000 per 100,000 to 184

Photo Sales

3. Broadfield West

Broadfield West, in Crawley, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 38.86%, from 223.1 per 100,000 per 100,000 to 136.4

Photo Sales

4. Ifield and Gossops Green

Ifield and Gossops Green, in Crawley, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 36.68%, from 364.5 per 100,000 per 100,000 to 230.8

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4