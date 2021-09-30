Covid statistics for each Crawley neighbourhood

Covid in Crawley: Neighbourhoods where infections rose the most in the last week

Twelve of Crawley's neighbourhoods had an increase in Covid cases in the week from September 17 to September 24

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:06 pm

Tilgate is only neighbourhood to see a decrease in cases.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases fell the most in the seven days to September 24.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

The source for these statistics can be found at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Maidenbower West and Furnace Green

Maidenbower West and Furnace Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 135%, from 220.2 per 100,000 to 517.5 per 100,000

2. Ewhurst and West Green

Ewhurst and West Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 113.4%, from 175.6 per 100,000 to 374.7 per 100,000

3. Southgate

Southgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 108.3%, from 128.1 per 100,000 to 266.8 per 100,000

4. Maidenbower East and Worth

Maidenbower East and Worth has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 105.9%, from 221 per 100,000 to 455 per 100,000

