Coronavirus stats for Crawley neighbourhoods

Covid in Crawley: Neighbourhoods where infections rose the most in the last week

Only four of Crawley's neighbourhoods had an increase in Covid cases in the week from October 1 to October 8.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:33 am
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:34 am

Broadfield West had the biggest drop in cases while Ewhurst and West Green saw the biggest rise.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases fell the most in the seven days to September 24.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

The source for these statistics can be found at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Ewhurst and West Green

Ewhurst and West Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 8.3%, from 281 per 100,000 to 304.4 per 100,000

2. Three Bridges

Three Bridges has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 7.7%, from 321.9 per 100,000 to 346.7 per 100,000

3. Tilgate

Tilgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 3.1%, from 414.1 per 100,000 to 427.1 per 100,000

4. Pound Hill

Pound Hill has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 3%, from 355.7 per 100,000 to 366.5 per 100,000

Crawley
