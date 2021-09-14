Covid in schools: interactive map shows rise in infection rates across Crawley as pupils went back to school

Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13 per cent between 31 August and 7 September, with positive infection rates per 100,000 people starting at 304.1 and then rising to 342.7.

In Crawley the biggest jump was in Langley Green & Gatwick Airport where infection rates jumped 118 per cent, with the rate climbing from 196.2 to 427.

