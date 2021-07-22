Covid infections rose in all Crawley neighbourhoods in the third week of July as restrictions are lifted in England - with one rising by 429%
Nightclubs are open, workers no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:35 am
But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country.
The latest government figures show all 13 neighbourhoods in Crawley still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
Crawley recorded 586 cases in the seven days to 16 July, a rate of 521.3 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.
