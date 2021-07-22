But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country.

The latest government figures show all 13 neighbourhoods in Crawley still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Crawley recorded 586 cases in the seven days to 16 July, a rate of 521.3 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Ifield and Gossops Green Ifield and Gossops Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 429%, from 85 to 449.5. Buy photo

2. Maidenbower East and Worth Maidenbower East and Worth has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 373%, from 142 to 671.1. Buy photo

3. Langley Green and Gatwick Langley Green and Gatwick has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 300%, from 92.3 to 369.3. Buy photo

4. Broadfield West Broadfield West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 230%, from 124 to 726.5. Buy photo