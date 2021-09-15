England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.

Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13% between August 31 and September 7.

As of September 12, 81% of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.

However, there are areas of Crawley where a smaller proportion of the population had had both jabs.

Here are the neighbourhoods with the fewest over-16s fully vaccinated.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

1. Langley Green and Gatwick Airport In Langley Green and Gatwick Airport, 5756 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 63.58% of the population aged over 16.

2. Manor Royal and Northgate In Manor Royal and Northgate, 7873 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 64.37% of the population aged over 16.

3. Broadfield West In Broadfield West, 5208 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 65.29% of the population aged over 16.

4. Broadfield East In Broadfield East, 5468 of people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 67.75% of the population aged over 16.