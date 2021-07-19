The latest government figures show 11 out of 13 in Crawley still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Crawley recorded 357 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 317.6 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Broadfield East Broadfield East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 186%, from 78 to 222.7.

2. Bewbush Bewbush has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 146%, from 169.1 to 416.3.

3. Broadfield West Broadfield West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 144%, from 111.6 to 272.7.

4. Ifield and Gossops Green Ifield and Gossops Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 129%, from 85 to 194.4.