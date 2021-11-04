The infection level in England has reached its highest ever level, according to the latest data from the Imperial College London-led REACT coronavirus monitoring programme.
The interim results from swab tests taken at home by more than 67,000 people between October 19 and 29 showed that 1 in 58 were testing positive for the disease, or 1.7% of people.
This is the highest number of infections since the study began in May 2020.
While the results of this study do not reveal infection rates in individual neighbourhoods, the latest Government data does.
There are now 35 neighbourhoods that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people, in the seven days to 29 October, according to the Government’s Coronavirus dashboard.
In Crawley there have been 578 positive cases, this is a rate of 513.9 per 100,000 people.
Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Crawley saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.