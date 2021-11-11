Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures show.

Wales had 521 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 10.

This is followed by South West England, with 440 cases oper 100,000, Northern Ireland, with 424 cases per 100,000, and the North East, with 422 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, at just 240 cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Pound Hill Pound Hill had 582.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 63.6% from the week before.

2. Maidenbower & West Furnace Green Maidenbower & West Furnace Green had 638.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 45% from the week before.

3. Maidenbower East & Worth Maidenbower East & Worth had 533 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 36.7% from the week before.

4. Manor Royal & Northgate Manor Royal & Northgate had 572.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24.5% from the week before.