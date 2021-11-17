There were 273,928 positive test results in the week to November 16, up 15% from the week before.

At a regional level, Wales has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 501 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 496 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 260 cases per 100,000.

Here are the rate of cases and how much they have risen or dropped in each neighbourhood in Crawley from November 4 to November 11.

Pound Hill had 517.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of -11.1% from the week before.

Maidenbower West and Furnace Green had 363.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of -46.8% from the week before.

Maidenbower East and Worth had 585 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 9.8% from the week before.

Manor Royal and Northgate had 520.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of -16.7% from the week before.