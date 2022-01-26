There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2% rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26% in a week in Northern Ireland and 20% in the South East of England but down by 21% in Scotland and 15% in the North East.

Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest rises and drops in case rates in the past week.

1. Bewbush Bewbush had 1621.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 20.6% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Broadfield West Broadfield West had 1377.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 26.4% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Three Bridges Three Bridges had 1287.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 40.5% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Southgate had 1259.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 31.1% from the week before. Photo Sales