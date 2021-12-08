There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 670 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 659 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 2.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest case rates right now in the past week.

1. Maidenbower West and Furnace Green Maidenbower West and Furnace Green had 847.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 63.8% from the week before.

2. Manor Royal and Northgate Manor Royal and Northgate had 1006.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 48.7% from the week before.

3. Maidenbower East and Worth Maidenbower East and Worth had 858 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24.5% from the week before.

4. Broadfield East Broadfield East had 578.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.6% from the week before.