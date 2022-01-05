There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1113 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest case rates right now in the past week.

1. Tilgate Tilgate had 2122.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 137.7% from the week before.

2. Ifield and Gossops Green Ifield and Gossops Green had 2018.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 81.3% from the week before.

3. Bewbush Bewbush had 1555.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 76.1% from the week before.

4. Ewhurst and West Green Ewhurst and West Green had 2260 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 73.9% from the week before.