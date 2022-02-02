There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8% fall on the number seen the week before.
It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 27.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest and lowest case rates right now.
