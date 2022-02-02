There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 27.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest and lowest case rates right now.

1. Ifield and Gossops Green Ifield and Gossops Green had 1370 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 60% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Manor Royal and Northgate Manor Royal and Northgate had 1509.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 43.8% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Pound Hill Pound Hill had 1606.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 41.9% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Maidenbower East and Worth Moaidenbower East and Worth had 1222 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 34.3% from the week before. Photo Sales