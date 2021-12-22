Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51% from the week before.

Lambeth recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 2477.2 cases per 100,000 people, while Scarborough recorded the lowest case rate, with 258.4 cases per 100,000 people recorded.

At a regional level, London has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 1455.8 cases per 100,000 people, followed by the East of England, with 893.5 cases per 100,000.

The North East has the lowest rate, with 435.3 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest case rates and biggest rises right now.

Bewbush had 751.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 83.9% from the week before.

Pound Hill had 1174.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 1174.9% from the week before.

Ewhurst and West Green had 1159.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 57.2% from the week before.

Southgate had 843.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 54.9% from the week before.