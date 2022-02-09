There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 03, a 16% fall on the number seen the week before.
It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.
Not all neighbourhoods in [local authority] are seeing a drop in infection rates.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest drop in case rates in the past week.
