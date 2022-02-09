There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 03, a 16% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

Not all neighbourhoods in [local authority] are seeing a drop in infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest drop in case rates in the past week.

1. Maidenbower East and Worth Maidenbower East and Worth had 1300.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 6.4% from the week before.

2. Maidenbower West and Furnace Green Maidenbower West and Furnace Green had 1079.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 3% from the week before.

3. Langley Green and Gatwick Airport Langley Green and Gatwick Airport had 1113.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 12.7% from the week before.

4. Ifield and Gossops Green Ifield and Gossops Green had 1125.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 17.9% from the week before.