Crawley GP Federation extends vaccination programme with new Vaccine Equity Mobile Unit in town centre

The Vaccine Equity Unit has been created in partnership with Cross Country Medical Team, who supplied the unit, and Crawley Borough Council.

The unit visited Queen’s Square in the town centre at the weekend and welcomed patients looking to find out more about receiving the vaccine.

The ABC outreach team has spent several months running pop-up vaccination clinics across the region.

Local GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care, is extending its vaccination outreach programme by launching a mobile vaccination unit that is visiting sites across Crawley

During the Christmas and New Year period it held clinics in areas including Broadfield, Tilgate and Bewbush, but the new unit offers the team even greater flexibility and the chance to extend its reach beyond static venues.

Jeredyne Stanley, vaccine equity coordinator at Alliance for Better Care, said: "We offer a quiet, safe space to not just receive a Covid vaccination but to also talk about any concerns or hesitations.

"We’ve seen a steady flow of patients coming to visit us, including a number of people attending for their very first dose of the vaccine.

"We hope that by visiting different communities within the town we can reach even more people and understand their needs."

Crawley residents who wish to visit the unit and talk to the team, can check the schedule below. Alternatively, updates will be provided via ABC’s social media and via its Walk-In page at abcltd.org.uk.

Friday, January 28 - Worth Park, Crawley: 9:00 - 14:30

Saturday, January 29 - Queens Square, Crawley Town Centre: 9:30 - 17:30

Monday, January 31 – Goffs Park: 9:00 - 14:30

Tuesday, February 1 – Queens Square, Crawley Town Centre: 9:30 - 17:30

Saturday, February 5 - Queens Square, Crawley Town Centre: 9:30 - 17:30