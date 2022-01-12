The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73% in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.

Official figures show it had a rate of 2,609.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.

The latest weekly case rates in Northern Ireland, the North West of England and Yorkshire and the Humber are also higher than those in London at its peak.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a 9% rise from the week before.

Case numbers have fallen by 13% in a week in Wales, 9% in London and 4% in the East of England, indicating that the Omicron wave has peaked in these areas.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to England.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest and lowest case rates right now.

1. Tilgate Tilgate had 2031.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 5.4% from the week before.

2. Ifield and Gossops Green Ifield and Gossops Green had 1761.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 13.3% from the week before.

3. Bewbush Bewbush had 1761.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 13.7% from the week before.

4. Ewhurst and West Green Ewhurst and West Green had 1791.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 20.3% from the week before.