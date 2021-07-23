A total of 9,706 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 22 (Thursday), up from 9,635 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 8,635 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,682.

Across the UK, the number of recorded coronavirus cases increased by 39,315 over the period, to 5,602,321.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,315 over the period, to 5,602,321.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 201 people had died in the area by July 22 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,386 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three in five people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 58,474 people had received both jabs by July 21 (Wednesday) – 60% of those aged 18 and over.

As of July 22, this proportion is based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Previously, it had been based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.