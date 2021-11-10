Hastings and Rother Covid - increase of reported cases this week

A total of 11,414 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Hastings when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday (November 9), up from 11,366 on Monday - an increase of 48.

The rate of infection in Hastings now stands at 12,332 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 14,064.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rother increased by 41 in the same period.

The number of coronavirus cases in Hastings and Rother increased this week, official figures show

A total of 9,276 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Rother when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, up from 9,235 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Rother stands at 9,591 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,064.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 32,785 over the period, to 9,366,676.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Hastings and Rother.

The dashboard shows 257 people had died in Hastings, and 337 in Rother by Tuesday – which was unchanged from Monday.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Hastings have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.Four in five people in Rother have had two jabs.