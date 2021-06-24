Hindu Temple in Crawley is set to host a Quiet Vaccination Session this weekend

The dedicated session, which is being organised by GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care, is being offered to people living in Sussex who are currently eligible for the vaccine and who may need more time for their appointment, or who have extra access needs where a quieter and calmer environment would help support them to receive their vaccination.

This includes:

- People with learning disabilities

The vaccination centre at the Apple Tree Centre

- People who are autistic

- People living with a neurodiverse condition

- People with Dementia and/or Alzheimer’s

Patients who may require the service are able to book their carer in at the same time if they also need their first vaccination dose, and the team are able to arrange free transport or a live British Sign Language interpreter.

Patients who are interested in attending the session for their first vaccination are asked to call or text Claire Evans on 07393 798 050 or email [email protected]

Katherine Saunders, CEO, Alliance for Better Care said: “It’s vital for us to ensure that every member of our community is supported and feels comfortable when receiving the vaccine. Sessions such as these help us to ensure that patients who have conditions that may make attending a vaccination centre challenging, receive the time and support they need.”

The session will offer:

- Fewer appointments, so less people will be there during the session

- Longer appointments to give you more time

- 1:1 care for everyone receiving their vaccination

- The entire appointment will be on the ground floor

- Everyone will be offered the Pfizer vaccine

- Free transport for anyone who needs it (see below for details)