Horsham, Mid Sussex and Crawley record no new coronavirus deaths in 2 weeks
Here are the latest number of coronavirus cases in Horsham, Mid Sussex and Crawley.
In the seven days to Tuesday, May 18, 11 people tested positive for coronavirus in Horsham – one fewer than the week before.
The rate per 100,000 people is now 7.6.
In Crawley, 20 people tested positive, no increase on the previous seven days.
In Mid Sussex, 9 positive tests have been recorded – compared to 13 in the previous seven days.
Since the start of the pandemic Horsham has registered a total of 5,719 cases, Mid Sussex has registered 6,852 and Crawley 7,990.
In Horsham 204 people have died within 28 days of a positive test since the pandemic first began, a number which has not increased in the last six weeks.
In Mid Sussex 275 people have died, with no new deaths recorded in the last two weeks. In Crawley 194 people have lost their lives. The town has recorded no new deaths in the last nine weeks, Government data show.