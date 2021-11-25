Mobile testing unit launched as Mid Sussex becomes second highest Covid infection rate in England

Leader of Mid Sussex District Council Jonathan Ash-Edwards Tweeted: "Mid Sussex has the 2nd highest Coronavirus infection rate in England.

"Mobile testing will be available in the Heath Road car park in Haywards Heath over the next week.

"Wearing a face covering in busy indoor venues would be advisable. Get your vaccine / booster when eligible."

Government figures released on Tuesday afternoon showed 1,233 Covid cases were recorded in Mid Sussex in the seven days to November 18, up from 914 the week before.

The rate is now 810.4 per 100,000 people. Since the start of the pandemic 19,170 cases and 285 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded.

Alison Challenger, Director of Public Health for West Sussex, said: “Covid-19 case rates in West Sussex remained below many other areas in England for a considerable time. This position has recently changed and rates here are currently high, now sitting well above the national average.

“As we enter the run up to Christmas our local NHS and social care services are under great pressure. Please protect yourselves and others by doing all you can to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and keep West Sussex safe.

“The actions you can take are proven to work and simple to do. These include regularly washing our hands, wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces, letting fresh air in and maintaining a safe distance from others wherever possible.

“Please take up the offer to get vaccinated, this is key to protecting us and our loved ones. Appointments are still available for first, second and booster vaccinations for all West Sussex people who are eligible.