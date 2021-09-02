More than 800 care home workers in West Sussex unvaccinated

Under a decision passed by MPs in July, all eligible staff must be double-jabbed by November 11 in an older adult care home in a bid to protect residents.

But the move has been described as ‘ill-thought-out’ by care sector leaders who fear a major staffing crisis.

NHS figures show in West Sussex, 812 out of 10,388 eligible staff (eight per cent), including agency workers, at older adult care homes had not received a first dose by August 22.

More than 800 care home workers in West Sussex are yet to receive a Covid vaccination

That proportion has fallen from mid-June, shortly after the legislation for mandatory vaccinations was announced, when 14 per cent were unvaccinated.

Nadra Ahmed, chief executive of the National Care Association, said she was ‘extremely concerned’ over the impact of unvaccinated workers being forced out of care homes, come the November deadline.

She said the industry was already struggling to fill 115,000 vacancies.

The Department of Health and Social Care estimates around seven per cent of the care industry workforce – around 40,000 workers – risk being lost as a result of making vaccination a condition of employment in care homes.

And a survey of 1,000 care managers by The Institute of Health and Social Care Management found more than half feared they would have to dismiss staff due to the requirement – a quarter expected to lose between ten per cent and 20 per cent of staff.

Ms Ahmed said: “We are extremely concerned at the impact of this, which we believe was never properly thought through – we have a huge number of vacancies already and because of this legislation more people have left or are leaving.

“Some members of staff are not taking the vaccine for a number of reasons, personal and cultural, and their loss will be badly felt.

“The care sector has been discriminated against through this legislation, which only adds to the problems we already have of fatigue and vacancies.”

Ms Ahmed said she supported calls by the Independent Care Group for the Government to set up an emergency task force of volunteers to provide help to the industry.

The legislation was put forward by the Government following evidence of vaccine hesitancy among care staff in some areas of England.

It also followed advice from the Social Care Working Group of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) that 80 per cent of staff in a care home needed to have received a first vaccination jab to ensure a minimum level of protection against outbreaks.

In West Sussex, 231 (88 per cent) out of 262 care homes were achieving that target by August 22.

A DHSC spokesperson said: “Vaccines save lives and while staff and residents in care homes have been prioritised and the majority are now vaccinated, it is our responsibility to do everything we can to reduce the risk for vulnerable people.