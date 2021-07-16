New dates announced for walk-in vaccination clinics in Crawley and Mid Sussex

The sessions are running at the GP Federation Alliance for Better Care sites across Crawley and Mid Sussex and are aimed at making access to the vaccine even easier.

Alliance for Better Care chief executive Katherine Saunders said: “We realise that people have busy lives with work and family commitments and we are therefore providing more walk-in sessions to provide greater flexibility and more options for patients.

“We simply ask that patients check beforehand which vaccine is being administered at each clinic and whether it is a first or second dose session, so that they can ensure they attend a clinic that is suitable for them.”

Dates of new walk-in vaccination clinics have been announced

For second doses, patients need to be 8+ weeks from the first vaccine and they will need to receive the same vaccine type as their first dose.

Walk-in clinics will be held in Crawley at Crawley Chemists, Cross Keys House, Saxonbrook Medical, tomorrow (July 17) 9am-1pm, AstraZeneca second dose; Second doses of AstraZeneca will also be given at the same time of 9am-1pm on Monday July 19, July 20, July 22, July 24, July 26, July 27, July 29 and July 31.

Vaccinations of first doses of Pfizer will be given at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, between 8.30am and 6.30 pm tomorrow (July 17) and on July 20.

First Pfizer doses will also be given at Clair Hall on Wednesday July 21 from 5pm-9.30 pm.

Booking services are also available for those who would rather book an appointment in advance. Patients can call 0333 370 4113 or email [email protected]

For full listings of ABC walk-in sessions see https://abcltd.org.uk/covid-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinics/