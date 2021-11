New figures reveal when Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex peaked in coronavirus cases

Horsham peaked on January 4 this year when 180 cases were recorded in a single day. In total the area has recorded 14,407 cases, data show.

Crawley peaked on December 29 last year, recording 249 cases. In total 15,521 cases have been recorded.

Mid Sussex also hit its peak on December 29 last year, when it recorded 218 cases. So far, 16,081 cases have been recorded in the area.