The total number recorded up to November 7, 2021, was 212. The figure recorded on October 7, 2021 was 209, so there have been three new deaths in the past month.

That is a rate of 3.5 per 100,000 people, much lower than the UK level which is 5.5 per 100k.

In Horsham the number recorded up to November 7 was 211, compared to 205 on Ocober 7 - a rise of six.

The figures show the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test

The Horsham rate is 5.5 per 100,000 people, consistent with the UK rate.

In Mid Sussex 284 people had died up to November 7, compared to 280 on October 7 - with four new deaths recorded during that month.

Mid Sussex has a rate of 5.3 per 100,000 people, slightly lower than the UK level.