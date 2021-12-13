The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.
Latest data from NHS England shows almost 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Crawley.
In Crawley an estimated 29,379 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 55,534 still not fully protected against Omicron.
To hit the Government’s new target 2,923 jabs will need to be administered each day in Crawley.
Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.
There are geographical differences across Crawley with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.
Now as the Prime Minister declares an “Omicron emergency” we reveal which neighbourhoods in Crawley are falling behind in the vaccine rollout.