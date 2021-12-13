The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Crawley.

In Crawley an estimated 29,379 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 55,534 still not fully protected against Omicron.

To hit the Government’s new target 2,923 jabs will need to be administered each day in Crawley.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Crawley with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

Now as the Prime Minister declares an “Omicron emergency” we reveal which neighbourhoods in Crawley are falling behind in the vaccine rollout.

1. Manor Royal and Northgate In Manor Royal and Northgate 6,468 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 340 jabs need to be administered each day. Photo Sales

2. Broadfield East In Broadfield East 4,861 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 256 jabs need to be administered each day. Photo Sales

3. Southgate In Southgate 4,729 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 249 jabs need to be administered each day. Photo Sales

4. Langley Green and Gatwick Airport In Langley Green and Gatwick Airport 4,482 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 236 jabs need to be administered each day. Photo Sales