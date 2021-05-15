Pandemic life: "And then the tears started..."

Jenny Bathurst

The pandemic robbed her of the chance to sit A levels. But she ended up with three As and is now studying journalism at the University of Brighton (Eastbourne campus).

Here is her latest contribution.

"If you head to the internet to search for the definition of the phrase ‘burnout’, you are met with hundreds, if not thousands, of differing results. Symptoms described include exhaustion, withdrawal, excessive drive or, in some cases, ‘inner emptiness.’ Whereas many draw the conclusion that there is a fine line between simple stress and burnout, others believe that there is a stark contrast between the two and that we should be cautious to not mistake one for the other.

"I found myself scrolling through these websites for the reason that many head to health forums and NHS web pages: in anticipation that whatever you are experiencing could correlate with the words shown on the screen in front of you. I have spoken in my column frequently about the pressures that I feel young people are faced with on a daily basis. I by no means believe that working adults have it easy, but when experiencing the stress and anguish that I have faced over my years as a student it is a strain that I hope will ease as I age and mature. Sometimes I wonder if I would be better off to fast-forward to retirement, with a healthy pension and little responsibility – but I am sure as a pensioner I will reminisce and wish to wind back the clock.

"GCSEs were stressful. A-levels were stressful. In fact, there have been many moments of my life in which I have felt particularly tense. But rarely do I reach the point that I did on Monday night. Sitting in my bed surrounded by papers and a mounting list of responsibilities swimming around my mind, I began to feel more and more overwhelmed. And then the tears started, and they didn’t stop for quite some time. And then my breathing became shallower and shallower to the point that explaining to my mum over FaceTime what was going on turned into a muffled mess. Looking back it sounds quite comical, but at the time I felt completely out of my depth and extremely anxious. The burden weighed heavy for three days and then began to subside. Studying for crucial exams, packing for my university return, publishing a book and organising its release – the thought of these endless tasks suddenly crippled me.