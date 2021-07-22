Pingdemic: Crawley sees big rise in people who have been 'pinged', official figures reveal

In Crawley 1332 people were 'pinged' and told to isolate, a 54.7% rise from the 861 people 'pinged' in the seven days leading up to July 7.

This was the second most amount of people 'pinged' in a seven-day period.

The seven days leading up to December 30 saw 1,406 Crawley residents pinged.

There has been a rise in people being pinged in Crawley

That sees the town ranked 31st nationally for the biggest increase in close contact alert.