Saxonbrook vaccination team reaches 50k milestone

The huge milestone includes first and second doses that have been delivered at Saxonbrook’s dedicated vaccination centre in Maidenbower, as well as those administered at its second site in Crawley town centre.

Vaccinator Paula Parker was on hand to administer the 50,000th dose to patient, Shona.

Dr Hicham Nakouzi is leading Saxonbrook’s programme and he said: “During the past six months we’ve worked hard to roll out vaccinations locally and ensure that all eligible patients within our community have easy access to our clinics.

"We’re delighted to have reached such a milestone and so grateful to all our staff, partners and volunteers for making it possible.

"We look forward to adding to this tally in the coming days and weeks.”

Saxonbrook opened the doors to its dedicated vaccination unit in March. The new addition to the site allows the team to administer up to 2,000 vaccinations per day.

In recent weeks the Saxonbrook team has added multiple dates for Walk-In Vaccination Clinics at both its sites.