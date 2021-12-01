Covid stats for Crawley

The 10 Crawley areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

Coronavirus infection rates are still rising across the UK, official figures show.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 11:48 am

There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 2% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to November 25.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest case rates right now and biggest rises in the past week.

1. Broadfield West

Broadfield West had 726.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 132% from the week before.

2. Three Bridges

Three Bridges had 755.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 79.4% from the week before.

3. Bewbush

Bewbush had 764.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 41.5% from the week before.

4. Tilgate

Tilgate had 1048.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 35% from the week before.

