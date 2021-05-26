But with the so-called Indian variant becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.

The latest figures show two out of 13 neighbourhoods still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between 13 and 20 May.

1. Broadfield West Broadfield West recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May. Buy photo

2. Maidenbower East and Worth Maidenbower East and Worth recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May. Buy photo

3. Manor Royal and Northgate Manor Royal and Northgate recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May. Buy photo

4. Tilgate Tilgate recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May. Buy photo