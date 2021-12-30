A total of 22,961 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 29 (Wednesday), up from 21,268 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 20,415 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 18,891.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 790,005 over the period, to 12,559,926.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest six-day period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 224 people had died in the area by December 29 (Wednesday) – up from 223 on Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 19,102 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,443 people had received both jabs by December 28 (Tuesday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.