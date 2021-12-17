Thousands of people in Crawley have been getting their booster jab, including potentially vulnerable people aged over 50, as cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant continue to climb across the UK.

Some neighbourhoods in Crawley have more over-50s protected than others.

Latest figures from NHS England, which shows third injections up to December 12, shows 26,090 people have now received their booster in Crawley.

This represents 72.9 per cent of the local population, meaning 9,683 people have yet to receive a booster or third dose.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Crawley where the greatest proportion of over-50s have gone for their boosters.

1. Broadfield East In Broadfield East, 1,624 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents 61.2 per cent of people in this age range. Photo Sales

2. Manor Royal & Northgate In Manor Royal & Northgate, 2,074 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents 66.3 per cent of people in this age range. Photo Sales

3. Langley Green & Gatwick Airport In Langley Green & Gatwick Airport, 1,638 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents 65.9 per cent of people in this age range. Photo Sales

4. Bewbush In Bewbush, 1,488 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents 65.9 per cent of people in this age range. Photo Sales