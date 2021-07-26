There have been 88 further coronavirus cases in Crawley, official figures show

A total of 9,794 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 23 (Friday), up from 9,706 on Thursday.

Covid vaccine uptake: the Crawley areas with the fewest people vaccinated as restrictions liftThe rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 8,713 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,739.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,654 over the period, to 5,637,975.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 8,713 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,739.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 201 people had died in the area by July 23 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,396 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three in five people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 58,857 people had received both jabs by July 22 (Thursday) – 60% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 69% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab. Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.