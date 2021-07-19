These are the neighbourhoods where coronavirus cases are increasing on freedom day in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex
These neighbourhoods in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex are seeing coronavirus rates increase as most restrictions are scrapped.
Data show in the seven days to July 13 the number of cases has increased in Horsham Central, Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green, West Chiltington Common, Littlehaven, Cowfold & Partridge Green, Southwater, Henfield & Small Dole, Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool and Billingshurst in Horsham District. But the rate has decreased in Horsham West, Horsham East & Roffey, Broadbridge Heath & Warnham, Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington, Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst, Ashington & Washington and Steyning & Upper Beeding.
In Crawley the rate has jumped in Tilgate, Ewhurst & West Green, Langley Green & Gatwick Airport, Southgate, Three Bridges, Manor Royal & Northgate, Pound Hill, Ifield & Gossops Green, Broadfield West, Bewbush and Broadfield East.
The rate has stayed the same Maidenbower East & Worth and it has decreased in Maidenbower West & Furnace Green.
In Mid Sussex the rate has increased in Crawley Dow, Balcombe & Handcross, Hassocks, Keymer & East Hurstpierpoint, Burgess Hill West, Haywards Heath East, Burgess Hill Central, Burgess Hill East, Haywards Heath South & Cuckfield, Haywards Heath West, Horsted Keynes, Ardingly & Sharpthorne, Burgess Hill South, East Grinstead Central & North, East Grinstead East, Copthorne & Turners Hill and East Grinstead West & South.
The rate has stayed the same in Hurstpierpoint & Bolney and dropped in Haywards Heath North East.