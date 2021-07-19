Data show in the seven days to July 13 the number of cases has increased in Horsham Central, Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green, West Chiltington Common, Littlehaven, Cowfold & Partridge Green, Southwater, Henfield & Small Dole, Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool and Billingshurst in Horsham District. But the rate has decreased in Horsham West, Horsham East & Roffey, Broadbridge Heath & Warnham, Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington, Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst, Ashington & Washington and Steyning & Upper Beeding.

In Crawley the rate has jumped in Tilgate, Ewhurst & West Green, Langley Green & Gatwick Airport, Southgate, Three Bridges, Manor Royal & Northgate, Pound Hill, Ifield & Gossops Green, Broadfield West, Bewbush and Broadfield East.

The rate has stayed the same Maidenbower East & Worth and it has decreased in Maidenbower West & Furnace Green.

Coronavirus

In Mid Sussex the rate has increased in Crawley Dow, Balcombe & Handcross, Hassocks, Keymer & East Hurstpierpoint, Burgess Hill West, Haywards Heath East, Burgess Hill Central, Burgess Hill East, Haywards Heath South & Cuckfield, Haywards Heath West, Horsted Keynes, Ardingly & Sharpthorne, Burgess Hill South, East Grinstead Central & North, East Grinstead East, Copthorne & Turners Hill and East Grinstead West & South.