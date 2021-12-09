This is how many coronavirus cases there have been in Crawley in the last 24 hours

A total of 19,049 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 8 (Wednesday), up from 18,956 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 16,936 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 15,916.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 16,936 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 15,916.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 50,617 over the period, to 10,610,958.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 220 people had died in the area by December 8 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,877 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,277 people had received both jabs by December 7 (Tuesday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.